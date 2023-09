Gov’t to help SA’s motoring industry transition to EVs

South Africa will provide fiscal support to the motoring industry to help it transition to producing electric vehicles, deputy finance minister David Masondo said.

The funding will be allocated in the 25 October midterm budget, which will be delivered at a time when government revenue is under pressure and is in danger of missing its debt stabilisation target.

The efforts to encourage investment into the production of EVs and their components “comes at a time when the fiscus is particularly stretched”, Masondo said in an address to the industry on Thursday.

“The only way to justify the government’s fiscal support to the sector is through greater localisation and more component production opportunities.”

The motoring industry accounted for 4.9% of South Africa’s GDP and 12.4% of exports last year, with manufacturers directly employing about 110 000 people, according to the Automotive Business Council (also known as Naamsa).

Masondo warned that changes in the marketplace and advancements in artificial intelligence meant many workers in the industry were at risk of losing their jobs if proper plans weren’t put in place.

“Around 67% of South African component exports will be lost in the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs,” he said. “This simply means that the transition will entail a fundamental restructuring of the labour market.” — S’thembile Cele, (c) 2023 Reuters