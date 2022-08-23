Hawks swoop on Office of Chief Justice over IT tender

The Hawks on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure operation at the premises of the former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ).

The search and seizure operation was in light of officials accused of benefiting from a R225-million IT contract, said Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said: “The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team simultaneously descended on the premises of the three implicated individuals this morning around Pretoria and Kempton Park respectively.”

At the heart of the probe, said Ramovha, were allegations that the trio reportedly set themselves up to benefit from the R225-million IT contract, awarded to a multimedia and technology company.

“The contract in question relates to the national roll-out of the digital electronic case management and litigation system, which was initiated at the high courts in Johannesburg and Pretoria to allow for virtual hearings.

“The trio, which includes a former chief financial officer, former spokesperson and former case management director are said to have been instrumental in setting up the six-year contract which started during the Covid-19 pandemic. After the contract was in place, they resigned and became directors of ZA Square Consulting which subcontracted to the main service provider. They reportedly stood to gain about R67-million through this deal.”

Ramovha said the OCJ reported the matter to the Hawks — hence the search and seizure operation in order to obtain documentary and electronic evidence. The preferred charges would be that of fraud, corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the contravention of the Cybercrime Act. No arrests have been made as yet as the investigation continues.