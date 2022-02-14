Heydon Hall appointed as CIO at Dark Fibre Africa

Remgro-controlled fibre telecommunications company Dark Fibre Africa has appointed Heydon Hall as chief information officer.

Hall, who has more than 20 years of IT leadership experience, joins DFA “at a time when we are going through extensive restructuring to become a leaner, more agile business”, said the company’s CEO, Andries Delport, in a statement on Monday. “He has all the right skills and experience to help accelerate DFA’s journey towards this goal.”

TechCentral first reported on the planned restructuring and retrenchments at DFA on 18 January. Delport confirmed at the time that DFA had initiated a consultation process under the Labour Relations Act that would lead to a not-insignificant reduction in its 660-strong headcount.

Delport said DFA had too many employees and its cost structure was too high in what had become a highly competitive market. Internal benchmarking against competitors had borne this out, he added.

Hall’s focus at DFA will be to develop and oversee the implementation of a :robust and integrated IT strategy, as well as the company’s overall digital transformation and enterprise architecture”.

Hall has a DCom (performance, leadership and change) from the University of Johannesburg. He studied his MBA through Oxford Brookes University, with a focus on organisational design, technology and marketing. He also holds a BCom with majors in economics, business, marketing and law from Unisa. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media