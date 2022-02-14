MTN on hiring spree in South Africa

MTN Group said on Monday that its South African unit plans to hire 150 “digital experts” to meet what it calls “growing demand” for digital services.

The news is a welcome respite following the waves of job losses across the sector in the past couple of years, especially in the IT services market, which has been hit by job losses at Telkom-owned BCX and at EOH Holdings, among others.

MTN South Africa chief of human resources Tebogo Maenetja said in a statement that the company is looking for youngsters to join it, as well as people with “high-level digital skills and aptitude”.

Specifically, it said, it’s looking for user experience and user interface designers; product owners; performance marketers; digital content specialists; e-commerce experts; full-stack developers; “scrum masters” (presumably unrelated to its sponsorship of the Springbok rugby team); and business analysts. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media