How the new Huawei nova 8 can level up your gaming experience

Mobile gaming. It has it all now. Action, adventure, sports and racing — you name it! There is a perfect mobile game out there for everyone. However, mobile gaming is only fun if it is played at its best quality, which needs a beautiful display, supercharged speed and powerful performance. So, what should be your ideal solution for getting into this new gaming platform? Do not worry gamers: The Huawei nova 8 is here to step up your gaming experience to the next level.

First things first. The most important aspect of mobile gaming is quite literally what you will be staring at the whole time. Yes, it’s the display. For optimum gaming performance, the display must be large, with more screen estate with an amazing screen resolution for every minute detail. Having said that, the Huawei nova 8 comes with a 6.57-inch OLED curved display, together with the AI-supported “Mistouch” prevention and TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort features, delivering a vivid and buttery-smooth gaming experience in every way. Overall, the Huawei nova 8 measures 7.64mm thick with a weight of around 169g, providing a superior grip and perfect fit to your palm.

The Huawei nova 8 can be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes

The key factor to every mobile gaming experience: performance. Mobile games today have grown to have intense graphics and gameplay, and to enjoy them you need a smartphone that can play it all with ease. Additionally, sometimes game files can be quite large, which can take up the space on your smartphone. Having multiple games installed can also slow down the phone overall. The Huawei nova 8 takes care of these problems by featuring the Kirin 820E SoC, 6-core Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM for smoother performances as well as 128GB of storage for downloading and storing all the games you need. Do not worry, though: There is enough space for all your photos and videos, too!

SuperCharge

Gaming can be an intensive task for smartphones, often draining the batteries. And gamers can’t have their phones run out of charge during an online game. Not to worry. The 66W Huawei SuperCharge support saves you the trouble of charging your phone frequently, especially during intense gaming. The Huawei nova 8 can be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes. In the time it takes to have a quick bite or a cup of tea, you can have your phone fully charged and ready to go.

The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on Huawei nova 8, where you there are loads of high-quality apps and games to download.

Want to get your game on? The Huawei nova8 is the ideal companion for all mobile gamers, be it the casual gamer, the action-packed gamer or the adrenaline-fuelled racing gamer. All you have to do is open your favourite game and hit play.

Special deal

The Huawei nova 8 is now on sale. You can get it as a bundle deal with the Huawei FreeBuds 4i for R12 999. The smartphone comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store and 50 days’ screen insurance. It’s also available from the Huawei Store (online) Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.