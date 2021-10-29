How to buy and sell crypto in South Africa easily

The rapid rise of cryptocurrency is changing the global financial landscape forever, creating both risk and opportunity for new and existing players. Whether cryptocurrency is “here to stay” is no longer a debate – it clearly is! Large financial services firms are seeing increasing demand from their customers for access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrency-related products, and the capital markets are also confronting a broad set of crypto-related developments.

OVEX is a leading prime brokerage service and cryptocurrency exchange that offers a range of opportunities to take advantage of this burgeoning segment. OVEX has a large variety of digital assets available for purchase on its exchange including but not limited to: bitcoin, ethereum, solana, USDC, USDT and TUSD. The OVEX Request for Quote feature allows you to instantly buy and sell any of these currencies at incredibly affordable rates.

OVEX Request for Quote

OVEX is South Africa’s largest institutional cryptocurrency platform, and it brings deep liquidity to South African markets through its Request for Quote service.

It allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrency easily and instantly by catering to all traders and offering the best available rates — including 0% trading fees.

The Request for Quote service automatically produces buy and sell order quotes for any currency on the OVEX platform, and you can then choose to accept the quote and buy/sell your cryptocurrency.

OVEX OTC Desk

The OVEX Over-the-Counter (OTC) Desk is ideal for high volume clients who wish to conduct large crypto orders and do not want to place them on an open order book thereby causing price disruption and slippage.

Trading on OVEX’s personalised OTC Desk means you can easily execute trades privately and off the OVEX exchange order books. OVEX offers deeper liquidity and a private, more personalized service to institutions and high-net-worth individuals needing to conduct large crypto orders.

Whether you are trading blocks of R500 000 or R50 000 000, OVEX will provide you with unmatched execution and settlement services that are not only discrete but are also secure and hyper-competitive.

Some key features of the Desk:

For wealth managers and brokers: Manage all clients seamlessly at the single click of a button (handle 100 clients with the same ease as one client).

Zero trading fees.

OVEX’s extended credit line: This allows you to lock in trades before settlement. This is a game changer and a popular feature amongst OVEX OTC traders.

This allows you to lock in trades before settlement. This is a game changer and a popular feature amongst OVEX OTC traders. Access the Desk 24/7 and receive unmatched execution with zero slippage.

Thousands South Africans are using OVEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, while its OTC desk trades volumes of around R4-billion per month.

