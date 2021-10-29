South African M1 MacBook Pro pricing revealed

The iStore, the retail arm of South African Apple distributor Core Group, has unveiled pricing for the new MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon. They start at R36 299 without a trade-in.

According to iStore, this will buy you a 14-inch model with an eight-core M1 Pro CPU and 14-core GPU, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. With the storage upgraded to 1TB, a 10-core M1 Pro CPU and a 16-core GPU, the price is R45 399.

The iStore does not currently list an M1 Max version of the 14-model model, likely due to limited product availability.

South African iStore pricing for the Apple silicon MacBook Pro models Model Price 14-inch MacBook Pro 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, space grey only R36 299 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, space grey or silver R45 399 16-inch MacBook Pro 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, space grey or silver R45 399 10-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, space grey or silver R48 999 10-core M1 Max, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, space grey or silver R63 499

The 16-inch models start at R45 399 for an M1 Pro model with 10-core/16-core CPU/GPU, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. A 1TB version will set you back R48 999. A powerful 10-core/32-core M1 Max version, also with 1TB of storage and with 32GB of RAM, costs R63 499, according to the iStore.

The new MacBooks are expected to start shipping on 5 November. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media