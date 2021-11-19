Huawei MateBook B series – landing soon

Leading ICT distributor Pinnacle has announced the onboarding of the Huawei Consumer Business Group product stack to its portfolio. The addition of the Huawei Consumer Business Group has elevated Pinnacle’s B2B consumer offering to the next level, creating excitement within the reseller base.

With Pinnacle set to launch this newly onboarded division to its customers this month through strategic events, the team announced it expects the first shipment towards the end of November consisting of a few exciting products.

Huawei MateBook B3-410 & Huawei MateBook B3-510

Although similar in majority of the features, the two notebooks differ primarily in screen and body size. The MateBook B3-410 is a 14-inch IPS FHD resolution display supporting 180-degree movement and is featherlight at 1.38kg and has an ultra-slim metallic unibody. The MateBook B3-510 boasts a 15.6-inch IPS FHD resolution display and comes in only slightly heavier at 1.53kg.

With the B-series notebooks specifically aimed at business, all the units are equipped with built-in fingerprint readers conveniently positioned on the power button, giving users seamless access. With virtual meetings quickly becoming the norm, these units’ possess a hidden 1-megapixel camera ensuring crystal-clear display throughout.

Accommodating users on all interfaces, both units have one USB-A 3.0 port, one USB-C port (which supports charging and data transmission), one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack connection, and one mini-RJ-45 port. The B3-410 has one USB-A 2.0 ports, while the B3-510 has two. The B series notebooks are fully upgradeable to Windows 11 thanks to the TPM 2.0 module present on the units and they support SuperCharge for a selection of Huawei phones. Due to the large-capacity battery of up to 56Wh, users can enjoy hours of uninterrupted productivity.

Huawei E5577-321 pocket routers

Beautifully and elegantly designed, the Huawei E5577-321 is an LTE mobile Wi-Fi router that allows users to take their business on the road. Equipped with an advanced screen and menu, this unit is simple to use with a operating time of 12 hours, and 700 hours of standby time, ensuring users can complete tasks timeously – anywhere, anytime.

The Huawei E5577-321 can accommodate up to 10 users simultaneously with high-speed 4G/LTE connectivity for seamless performance.

The Huawei E5577-321 can accommodate up to 10 users simultaneously with high-speed 4G/LTE connectivity for seamless performance.