Traka launches Experience Centres in South Africa, Australia

Traka, the global leader in intelligent management solutions in key and equipment, has launched its first Experience Centres, located in two key strategic locations within the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Apac-MEA) division – Brisbane, Australia and Johannesburg, South Africa. The centres will serve as an environment for technology partners, end users and Traka employees to immerse, educate, empower and innovate through industry trends, best practices and product updates.

All visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Traka’s complete value proposition in the industry, as they will have unprecedented access to the company’s full suite of key and equipment management solutions. Within the centres are also training facilities equipped with Traka’s innovative technologies to allow partners to create product prototypes and communicate with each other regardless of where they are around the world.

The centres will also serve as sandboxes to enable technology partners to create new technologies, develop new ideas and build new processes to add continued value, thereby empowering them to streamline efficiencies and save on costs, time and resources.

Collectively, these centres will provide a bespoke environment for Traka to virtually showcase its best-in-class capability.

Jason van der Meer, technical director in Apac-MEA for Traka, said: “We are very excited to officially open Traka’s first Experience Centres in two of our focus markets in the region. They were built as a result of years of listening to our stakeholders about the need for a place where they can share and create together. These hubs are the ideal environments for them to access the latest Traka technology and tools that would empower them to take that step further. We hope that the centres become the heart of knowledge sharing, training, support and, most importantly, collaboration among external and internal stakeholders. We can’t wait to start bringing people together and embarking on this journey towards innovation together.”

In Africa, Traka has been working with large corporate and industrial complexes in the mining, petrochemical and banking sectors with great success for over 10 years. With a continually growing customer base and a focused expansion into the new market sectors such as healthcare, education and data centres, the centre will be able to bring technology innovations driven from its bespoke R&D centre in the UK to the local customers and technology partners physically and virtually and share the best global industry practices that can benefit the organisation’s business processes in Africa.

We will continue to invest in each of our regions so as to continue being the trusted advisor to all our stakeholders at every step of the way

Founded in 1995, Traka is a leading global provider of intelligent key management systems and lockers solutions to help customers secure, manage and audit the use of almost any physical asset, including premises, devices, secure areas, equipment, machinery and vehicles. With Traka’s systems, customers enjoy improved efficiency, reduced downtime, minor damage and fewer losses, which means less administration and lower operating costs. The company was acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the world leader in door locking solutions, in 2012.

Martin Woodhouse, head of Apac-MEA at Traka, said: “Traka is a business that continually invests in our people, our technologies and our customers. For the past 30 years, we have developed our solutions and services to address and exceed the ever-changing needs of our customers and market sectors. Soon, we plan to open two more centres, in Singapore and the Middle East, to further develop our support and education capability around Traka’s real value proposition. We will continue to invest in each of our regions so as to continue being the trusted advisor to all our stakeholders at every step of the way.”

