Huawei nova Y60: An all-around entertainment enabler that fits your pocket

Large screen and massive battery alert! Two things we love to see in smartphones. Huawei has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Huawei nova Y60. This latest iteration comes with a large, 6.6-inch Huawei FullView display for seeing everything clearly, a massive 5 000mAh battery to let you have more fun throughout the day, and a cool triple AI camera to seize beautiful moments and cherish them later. Like the headline suggests, it’s an all-around entertainment enabler that fits your pocket: Say hello to the new Huawei nova Y60.

A broader field of view

See more, play more and work more on the gorgeous 6.6-inch Huawei FullView display. Not only does the Huawei nova Y60 boast a wider field of view, but it also brings you a brand-new viewing experience by letting you enjoy a broader yet crisper visual experience when playing games, watching videos, browsing the Internet or multi-tasking. What’s more, the HD+ screen can render vibrant colours and fine details, while the Eye Comfort mode can effectively reduce blue light to relieve fatigue to your eyes.

Endless fun with a large, 5 000 mAh battery

Whether you are casually just hanging out or capturing the unforgettable moments of the weekend getaway with friends, you need a phone with a battery that can last. The Huawei nova Y60 is equipped with a large, 5 000mAh (typical value) battery to back you up, so you can stream, share and play games online with no worries. In addition, just to give you peace of mind, the Huawei nova Y60 supports online video playback for up to 15 hours.

That said, you could spend more time on the things that you enjoy, whether it is watching videos, reading online or browsing the Internet. Also, when the smartphone is running out of power, the built-in Ultra Power Saving mode can effectively reduce power consumption from background app activity (when enabled) to sustain a long-lasting performance even when the battery level is extremely low.

Seize the moment with a cool triple AI camera

The Huawei nova Y60 comes with a triple AI camera setup, which consists of a 13-megapixel main camera, 5MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth camera. The main camera can take in massive amounts of light for producing high-res images. Coupled with Huawei’s self-developed algorithm dedicated to motion photography, the camera will automatically detect moving subjects on your behalf and adjust to the optimum shutter speed for capturing poster-like photos. The 120-degree, 5MP ultrawide-angle camera helps you easily fit more content in one shot, whether you are capturing landscapes or group photos, and the 2MP depth camera works in tandem with the main camera to blur the background, allowing the subject of your shot to stand out.

More space more flexibility

The Huawei nova Y60 comes with 4GB RAM to ensure efficient and powerful performance. In addition, its internal storage capacity of 64GB can be upgraded to up to 512GB by inserting a microSD card allowing you to enjoy more photos, videos and games.

Cool features for a refreshing mobile experience

The Huawei nova Y60 makes use of Huawei’s smartphone technology and ecosystem to deliver a better mobile experience. The smartphone enables smooth communication and interaction through MeeTime, Multi-Window, Knuckle Gesture and many other cool and smart features. The smartphone also comes pre-installed with AppGallery where loads of high-quality apps are available.

The sleek and smooth Huawei nova Y60 is available on the Huawei Store (online) for just R3 099 and it comes with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699. It also includes a two-year warranty, a free one-time screen-guard service, a free unboxing service in store and 50 days of screen insurance.

You can also pick up your brand-new Huawei nova Y60 from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom or Takealot.