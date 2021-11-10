IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

Enterprises in every industry are seeking to navigate digital and business transformation with speed and agility. They require a technology consulting services partner that understands the stakes of this moment and will work with them to successfully drive change — with openness, and with commitment.

Wherever you look, there is a growing need for business leaders undergoing digital and business transformation to innovate faster, speed up and rethink processes, creatively deploy new technology, and accelerate outcomes. There is a real need to identify the execution partners that can help co-create, co-execute and co-operate the broad and complex change journeys that now need to be navigated.

Closely aligned with the IBM strategy of hybrid cloud, AI and the power of the ecosystem, IBM Consulting is now the new brand name of its global professional services business previously known as IBM Global Business Services. With this new brand, IBM is poised to deliver rapid business value while acting as a truly collaborative partner.

Join us and learn how IBM Consulting and Salesforce are supporting customers on their digital journeys

As our clients aspire to run modern businesses to deliver positive change at scale, the new IBM Consulting brand signals our open, collaborative approach, bringing together the best of IBM and our ecosystem of strategic partners for the benefit of our clients.

IBM Consulting serves clients across Africa where we are investing in scaling our professional services capabilities and partnerships with leading platforms and solutions. Our footprint in the region is growing significantly, and our focus is to provide the breadth and depth of services and innovation to bring each layer of the “Virtual Enterprise”, enabled by hybrid cloud and artificial ntelligence, to life for our clients.

With more than 140 000 skilled professionals in over 150 countries, the full breadth of IBM Consulting services includes strategy, experience, business process design and operations, data and analytics, systems integration, application modernisation, hybrid cloud management, and application operations.

No other consulting provider offers the innovation and technology advantage IBM Consulting’s clients gain from having access to IBM Research and the team’s close connection with IBM technologies like the Red Hat hybrid cloud platform and IBM artificial intelligence and automation software.

Tip of the iceberg

Our IBM Consulting brand is just the tip of the iceberg. Few companies have the trust, talent and ingenuity to co-create with clients and ecosystem partners to solve their greatest challenges the way that IBM can. With this much inspired and creative talent, the path forward is clear — and bright.

The retail industry continues to be disturbed by the global pandemic, but the disruption of 2020 also forced retailers to innovate faster. In short order, retailers reinvented themselves to address rapid changes in consumer habits and local safety restrictions. Many of those changes will likely become permanent. And now, retailers are focused on gaining traction in their digital transformations to meet the demands of the fully digitised consumer.

IBM Consulting with its Salesforce Services practice is playing a key role a key role in helping its customers in their transformation.

