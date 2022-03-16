IBM launches Client Engineering services in South Africa

IBM has launched IBM Client Engineering in South Africa and the broader Middle East and Africa region. This is a new offering that will make technical skills available to clients to help them accelerate their digital transformation projects.

The US-listed company said IBM Client Engineering offers an enhanced customer experience, focused on co-creation, technical improvement and speed. It is being launched across four countries: South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

IBM will use its Client Engineering team to draw a pool of specialist skills that to help clients solve problems and help them accelerate their digitisation with the use of IBM technologies, including IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence offerings.

Client Engineering teams include designers, solution architects, data scientists, cloud engineers, security experts and business transformation consultants who work on the “agile co-creation of IBM technology and consulting solutions”, the company said.

The service is available to any client who has a problem covering areas such as data analytics, security, machine learning and AI.