Icasa names interim CEO

Communications regulator Icasa has appointed Norman Gidi as acting CEO from 1 September. This comes as current CEO Willington Ngwepe packs his bags for a top job at MTN Group.

Gidi will be in the acting CEO role until end-November, or until a permanent appointment has been made, Icasa said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Advocate Gidi brings a wealth of Icasa-specific knowledge and experience to the acting role, having been with the authority for more than 12 years,” the regulator said.

Gidi joined Icasa in 2009 as a senior manager for licensing, where he handled licensing issue for broadcasters, telecommunications operators and postal services.

He has also been Icasa’s GM for licensing; executive for legal, risk and the complaints & compliance committee; and, most recently, executive for policy research and analysis. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

