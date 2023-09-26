How ICTGlobe helps AZ Solutions deliver in a tough environment

Living, working and running a business in South Africa means having to think out of the box. Often that kind of thinking can be profitable – provided you have the right partner backing you all the way.

ICTGlobe is proud to be a business communication and managed services provider to AZ Solutions, a nationwide trusted technology provider going from strength to strength under the can-do attitude of MD Sean Young.

Someone who sees the opportunities among the challenges, Young has grown the Boksburg-based firm into a trusted ICT partner to many of South Africa’s leading commercial and industrial organisations.

“While load shedding and lack of service delivery are definitely burdens to businesses, AZ Solutions has developed its own ecosystem. By creating a new type of demand, helping to solve these issues can generate a tremendous amount of business for companies like ours,” Young says.

AZ Solutions’ vision is to help its customers understand the new technologies that are enabling South Africa’s resilience in the face of ongoing load shedding and how they can ensure maximum uptime. New technologies, however, can be perplexing to business leaders and their managers used to familiar ways of making sales and generating profits.

“AZ Solutions’ team of technical specialists, backed by the 24/7 support we receive from ICTGlobe.com, means we can find the answer to any client question and solve every problem or query they may have,” Young explains.

For its part, ICTGlobe.com notes the growing demand in South Africa for data centre solutions, cloud hosting and disaster recovery solutions, among other necessary IT and telecommunications solutions, amid the challenging environment.

“ICT now plays a key role in business continuity, so we’ve made sure our channel partners can properly respond to the increasing demand from their own clients for guaranteed uptime, always-on connectivity and greater resilience,” says Wayne Binder, ICTGlobe.com northern region head of business development.

The company has been investing significantly in expanding its array of strategic solutions, enabling business technologies with motivated reseller partners like AZ Solutions top of mind. On the ICT solutions that are most in demand in his region, Young mentions voice-over-IP services, business connectivity and backup solutions.

“ICTGlobe.com offers a wide variety of tried and tested services that align perfectly with our customers’ needs,” says Young. “ICTGlobe.com’s reliable service delivery and efficient support turnaround time, specifically when it comes to VoIP services, are big pluses when dealing with ICTGlobe.com. The VoIP services, in particular, are more reliable than 90% of the other providers.”

Young highlights just how easy it is to use ICTGlobe.com services and notes VoIP and the various backup services, which require absolutely no user input. “This is very attractive to our business as many of our migrations happen in the middle of the night or out of office hours.”

On ICTGlobe.com’s general service offering, Young explains the firm is easily: “They’re one of my favourite suppliers – they tend not to cause me unnecessary administration.”

ICTGlobe.com will continue to work hard on that!