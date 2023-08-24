Backed by ICTGlobe.com, NanoCloud delivers ICT excellence

One of the enduring legacies of the past pandemic is the appreciation by South African businesses of the critical space in commerce occupied by ICT solutions. As ICT considerations make their way into C-suites around the country, true partners are needed to realise the strategic value of enabling technologies.

Business communication and managed services provider ICTGlobe.com has been investing significantly in expanding its array of innovative ICT solutions with reseller partners top of mind.

“ICT today is a strategic imperative because of the key role it plays in business continuity. It’s also a very competitive space, so we’ve made sure our channel partners can respond properly to the increasing demand from their own clients for more bandwidth, carrier-grade access and guaranteed last-mile connectivity, all capped by a need for cost savings,” says Lucien Brink, ICTGlobe.com head of business development for the Boland region.

For NanoCloud Solutions, a Cape-based reseller of data centre, backup power, cybersecurity, connectivity, and other IT and telecoms solutions, being an ICTGlobe.com reseller has had “a significant positive impact on our wider business”.

That’s according to NanoCloud director Garth Lis. “ICTGlobe.com offers a wide variety of tried and tested services that align perfectly with our customers’ needs. This allows us to provide comprehensive and reliable solutions to our clients, enhancing their satisfaction and loyalty.”

Lis also points to the growing demand in South Africa for data centre solutions, including colocation services, cloud hosting and disaster recovery solutions. “The data centre solutions offered by ICTGlobe.com have proven to be essential for businesses looking to enhance their communication infrastructure and optimise their data management capabilities,” he adds.

On the ICT solutions most in demand in his region, Lis says that voice over IP and fibre-based internet services are priorities for his clients as they provide reliable and high-speed connectivity for both businesses and individuals.

The spectre of load shedding is an ever-present concern, but NanoCloud rests assured that ICTGlobe.com’s data centre, complete with double backup generators, ensures and completes NanoCloud’s own 100% uptime guarantee. “The fact that the ICTGlobe.com data centre is manned night and day as a preventative measure is very reassuring to us,” says Lis.

He also cites ICTGlobe.com’s “robust infrastructure and advanced technology” that enables NanoCloud to deliver high-performance services to customers. “The reliability and scalability of ICTGlobe.com’s solutions have boosted our reputation as a trusted provider in the market, attracting new clients and driving business growth,” he says while noting that NanoCloud, as an ICTGlobe reseller, benefits from the latter’s extensive support and training programme.

The result is that NanoCloud teams always have the necessary knowledge and skills to market and sell their services effectively, further strengthening the firm’s competitive advantage.

“My clients frequently express their satisfaction with the ICT services provided. They often commend the reliability, efficiency and effectiveness of the solutions delivered. Their feedback highlights the seamless user experience, prompt support and the positive impact on their day-to-day operations. It is rewarding to receive such positive comments, as they reflect the dedication and commitment I have towards meeting my clients’ needs,” concludes Lis.

ICTGlobe.com is today one of the country’s leading independent voice providers and has a reputation for offering flexibility in pricing, terms, conditions and more to channel partners to enable business partners to achieve their growth aspirations.

Trying to find the best IT and telecommunications systems for your business can often appear overwhelming. However, with true partners like NanoCloud and ICTGlobe.com, ICT can be a breeze.