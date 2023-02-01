iKhokha backs SuperSport United with sponsorship deal

Fintech iKhokha has entered the Premier Soccer League fray by sponsoring former PSL champions and title challengers SuperSport United.

The official long-term sleeve sponsor, iKhokha is looking forward to integrating its brand with the club and its supporters.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with SuperSport United as an official sponsor moving forward. As a fintech that supports small businesses, we understand the importance of teamwork and determination — values that are integral to the success of SME businesses and sporting teams alike,” says iKhokha CEO Matt Putman.

The partnership between iKhokha and SuperSport United represents a perfect match of shared values

Considering the brand ethos of both parties, it’s a partnership that makes sense.

While Matsatsantsa is known as a progressive, trendsetting football club, iKhokha is rewriting the rule book by making it easier for anyone to accept card payments. By teaming up, both brands will stay true to their forward-thinking identities.

“The partnership between iKhokha and SuperSport United represents a perfect match of shared values. We are thrilled to support a football team known for its drive and ambition — qualities we live and breathe every day in our quest to help entrepreneurs to start, grow and manage their businesses,” says Graeme Cumming, chief growth officer at iKhokha.

Indeed, there’s already a clear synergy between the brands, both of which are geared towards helping others succeed, be it in business circles or on the football field.

‘Strategic levers’

“Like iKhokha, SuperSport United has shown our capacity to empower and enable young, promising talent to achieve significant success,” says SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with iKhokha as our sleeve sponsor, and look forward to helping iKhokha reach its business objectives by utilising our partnership, platforms and players as strategic marketing levers,” he says.

With the PSL season already in full swing, iKhokha is relishing the opportunity to make an immediate impact. The payment provider is eager to bring more value to SuperSport United and its supporters with payment solutions that make it easier for small businesses to succeed.

Find out more about SuperSport United’s latest sponsor by visiting www.ikhokha.com.