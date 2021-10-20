Illation launches CX consultant incentive programme – get involved

As a company specialising in digital transformation in the CX space, illation is enthusiastic about taking a modern approach wherever possible. Recognising the talent in the South African consulting community, illation is incorporating consultants in its new plan to maximise business potential.

The company’s innovative incentive plan is its latest way to modernise business and push boundaries. If you’re a digital consultant with a wide network reach, or a seasoned consultant looking for leads, illation’s new incentive programme might be the ideal opportunity for you.

How will it work?

Leads are the basis of the consultant plan, but with a slight twist. Consultants can decide to only register leads on the company’s platform and get incentivised for it, or to join a certified training programme and receive leads directly from illation to mature.

The quality of the leads is the first success metric that consultants will be measured on. The second benchmark will be the success rate of each consultant in providing quality leads. Together, these factors will determine each individual consultant’s remuneration package.

Renumeration will also consist of two elements. The first element is a finder’s fee paid to the consultant for an opportunity. The second is a percentage paid to the consultant with reference to the deal value, based on the consultant’s personal compensation rate (PCR). The rewards will be handled on a deal-by-deal basis, and the incentive will either increase per deal or decrease, based on the success of previous opportunities.

The quality of the leads will be measured according to both closing potential and revenue potential:

Closing potential describes how easy it will be to convert a prospect into a customer.

Revenue potential describes how much money could be generated over a prospect's lifetime, or a fixed period of time.

The assessment will include the following criteria:

Budget: Does the prospect have the budget for the product or service?

Does the prospect have the budget for the product or service? Authority: Does this prospect have the authority to make a purchasing decision?

Does this prospect have the authority to make a purchasing decision? Need: Is there an actual need for the product or service?

Is there an actual need for the product or service? Timetable: What is the timetable for a decision?

What is the timetable for a decision? Revenue: How much business can they bring?

How much business can they bring? Interest: Are they interested in the solution offering?

Through the new incentive programme, illation is looking to offer consultants increased benefits for ongoing involvement in both securing and maturing leads. Furthermore, leads that close will offer more benefits and a higher PCR to consultants as opposed to leads that fail to mature.

Incentive payments are calculated by multiplying gross profit by the PCR percentage of the consultant. Consultants that deliver a higher close rate percentage will also have a higher PCR percentage.

Who can submit leads?

The consultant plan is open to any potential candidate with a network who can provide quality leads. An online portal will offer consultants an easy platform to manage their leads. The online portal will be used to log new leads, track progress on existing leads, submit requests and to follow up. The incentive programme will also be tracked on the same portal to make sure it remains fair and transparent towards all consultants.

Consultant training

Two options will be available for consultant training. The first option will be informal training that covers general information on illation’s products and solutions. No certification will be provided on completion of the informal training option.

The second training option will be certified training on specific solutions, which will be mandatory for all consultants hoping to receive leads from illation. Upon completion of the necessary certification, consultants will be eligible to receive leads, which they can then work on maturing to close deals and collect remuneration.

Candidates may also complete both certified and non-certified training, should they wish to do so.

If you wish to sign up for illation’s consultant programme, feel free to follow the link and submit your application. Upon submission of the form, illation will contact you to guide you through the programme requirements and documentation.

About illation

Illation is a South African technology company specialising in crafting state-of-the-art customer experience journeys. We pride ourselves in being more than just a technology provider, as our team includes highly skilled business analysts able to assess the impact our solutions have on the operational level within businesses. We believe in adding real business value to our customers through technology. Our solution offering caters to customer engagement, contact centre, workforce management and collaboration, as well as unified communication and backoffice solutions.

