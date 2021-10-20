Pinnacle debuts the Dell Precision 3650 Tower: Made to build the next big thing

ICT giant Dell has introduced the Precision 3650 Tower, which brings the power of workstation performance, virtual reality content creation and reliability, all in one affordable and compact yet expandable tower design.

Brought to you by Pinnacle, South Africa’s leading ICT distributor, the 3650 Tower is available with Windows 10 Pro for Workstations or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, enabling a smooth and versatile experience.

The 3650 also offers unmatched performance and affordability, enabling users to get the ultimate power without breaking their budget. They can take their ideas to the next level with professional performance, industrial small-form-factor designs and Dell’s Reliable Memory Technology Pro.

In addition, despite its size and price point, the 3650 Tower offers peak performance with 11th-generation Intel Core and Xeon processors, together with vPro, offering organisations in every industry a workstation that boasts performance, manageability and security that is built in from the ground up to protect a company’s most valuable data assets.

Faster memory helps users breeze through the most power-intensive tasks; the 3650 offers improved throughout thanks to 3 200MHz 128GB ECC/NECC memory and gen41 PCI.

Expandable and flexible

It is also expandable and flexible, with scalable storage featuring PCIe NVMe SSDs and SATA hard drives that can be configured for up to 32TB, delivering the best performance for complex projects. Moreover, the newly added ExpressConnect feature automatically joins the strongest access point within the office and directs bandwidth to critical applications, wherever a user works.

Other new features include ExpressResponse with Intel Adaptix Technology, that enables users to prioritise their most important apps, ensuring they open faster and perform better. Also, Intelligent Audio enables collaboration that is so real, users feel as if they’re in the same room. This feature enhances audio quality and reduces background noise so users can hear and be heard, creating a better conference experience for all.

Finally, analytics help analyse the system and generate reports on workload, system performance and system diagnostics for insights that help users create a personalised performance for the way they work, and impressive VR is boosted by the latest AMD Radeon Pro and Nvidia professional graphics with up to 350W of graphics support.

The Precision 3650 is designed for big ideas, while featuring an industrial space-saving design with even more expandability than its predecessor. It can handle demanding tasks with ease thanks to premium materials that leave a small footprint without sacrificing quality.