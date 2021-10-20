OneVoice for Operator Connect: Where to start

Since the Covid-19 pandemic led to the abrupt and unexpected shift to remote working environments, companies worldwide have had to accelerate digital transformation. This trend was mainly the result of the lack of streamlined communication tools.

With cloud telephony and communication channels increasing in importance, the need for an all-inclusive, user-friendly tool became more prominent. Voice does matter, of course, and Microsoft Teams is an undeniably effective way to utilise voice appropriately and strengthen connections.

For more information visit liquid.tech/onevoice

Telephony infrastructure has been forever transformed through OneVoice for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. With OneVoice for Operator Connect, businesses have a seamless experience connecting to service providers of their choice, like Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Let’s take an in-depth look into what OneVoice for Operator Connect is and how to start your journey with newer, smarter voice capabilities.

What Does OneVoice For Operator Connect do?

OneVoice for Operator Connect allows organisations to enable calling plans, activate user numbers quickly through the Microsoft Teams admin portal, and have their voice heard through Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ first-rate voice network. Essentially, you can bring PTSN calling functionality to Teams using OneVoice without the need for additional hardware.

Why OneVoice?

OneVoice is supported through Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ robust and secure network infrastructure, ensuring that client calls are always protected and never drop. Liquid Intelligent Technologies happens to be the first telecommunications company and provider to launch Operator Connect in Africa.

Where to start?

Liquid’s world-class portal is integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem, which allows for automated and seamless provisioning.

OneVoice for Operator Connect helps adapt solutions according to your organisation’s needs, so the journey may differ. However, the general process of getting started on your OneVoice journey is simple:

Step 1: Get started on your Microsoft Teams portal

We have made it easier for you to find your voice. All you will have to do is go to your Teams admin portal, select Liquid Intelligent Technologies as your provider, and select the country you would like to purchase numbers for.

Step 2: Assigning user numbers

Your users will be assigned local numbers so that no matter where they are, they will be able to make and receive calls. This is especially useful for organisations that have a remote or hybrid work model in place.

Step 3: Assistance when scaling

Since Liquid Intelligent Technologies offers managed services, you will be supported even after the implementation of OneVoice. Moreover, if you need requirements such as hunt groups, interactive voice response or contact centres, those will also be looked after.

If you plan to scale your business and need to add more functionality, such as call queues or cloud auto attendants, then Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ cloud managed services is there, ready to assist you with the process.

What else is there to know?

Before implementing OneVoice for Operator Connect, it is best to know as much about it as possible. Because Operator Connect is only one of three ways to connect a PTSN service to Microsoft Teams, let’s take a more in-depth look at what Operator Connect offers so you can make a more informed decision:

Operator Connect is the alternative to Direct Routing

Operator Connect takes the best of Direct Routing and Microsoft Calling Plans, giving you a convenient and flexible solution. The main thing that sets Operator Connect apart from Direct Routing is the ability to choose a carrier of your choice from a pre-approved list.

Clients also benefit from coverage and pricing. The system is also easily manageable since the OneVoice platform is directly integrated within the Teams admin centre.

Can Direct Routing be used alongside Operator Connect?

If you want to use Direct Routing in conjunction with Operator Connect, you can. You can also use it with Calling Plans or create a mix of all three offerings. It can be useful to use Direct Routing and Operator Connect together if your business requires the added functionality and flexibility of Direct Routing that Operator Connect does not yet offer.

In conclusion

OneVoice Operator Connect is a great new way to maintain carrier relationships by choosing your carrier within Teams and migrating existing numbers to facilitate PTSN calling.

And, given that Liquid Intelligent Technologies is an accredited provider, you won’t be facing any issues. In addition, PTSN calling services and session border control are managed, so you won’t need to worry about buying hardware.

Moreover, the complete Operator Connect service will be managed by Liquid Intelligent Technologies so that choosing your preferred PSTN service, migration of existing numbers, or ordering of new numbers will be handled for you.

For more information visit liquid.tech/onevoice.