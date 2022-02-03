Imagine empowering over 100 million citizens through online digital education

Education is the foundation for all nations to grow and prosper. That’s why when Asset, a proudly EOH company, received a call from a North African government agency to build the continent’s first free online digital educational platform, we jumped at the opportunity.

The country’s traditional education system had been outdated for years and transformational changes were required. It took the client’s imagination and forward thinking to visualise a nationwide digital transformation initiative for the education sector, one that would be used by all citizens to empower them for a better future.

Building the continent’s first free online digital educational platform

Creating the world’s biggest library of digital features was a project that inspired not only us but an entire nation. It would provide invaluable support to the education sector during the first 18 months of the pandemic – although students couldn’t be physically present at schools, the portal made it possible for them to access all the course material needed as part of their curriculum.

Imagination was the key to success

Continuous innovation and invention have been key in this project’s success. We capitalised on our extensive experience in enterprise portal development and implementation, while leveraging several packaged components developed in previous projects. To speed up the process, we constructed a project plan with multiple tracks and added more resources – our highly motivated, like-minded team of 14 trailblazing experts completed the initial scope in 5 000 hours.

In just six weeks we launched the portal with the core features; the dashboard was launched two months later. We delivered a fully functional portal in three-and-a-half months.

You imagine, we solve

The project ran seamlessly because the client knew exactly what they needed and were very specific about the requirements and the details of the initiative, which made it much easier to deliver a collaborative solution. Given a choice, we would have done things exactly as we did.

“It took the client’s imagination and forward thinking to come up with a resource that would be used by all citizens to empower them for a better future,” says EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

