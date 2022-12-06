Impact Series | KnowBe4’s Anna Collard: ‘Be mindful and vigilant for better security’

Cognitive overload is leading to obvious security vulnerabilities as the wave of cybercrime gets worse. We can’t risk being hacked as a result of being distracted, yet many employees risk making critical mistakes, especially if they are overstressed.

Can we promote a happier, healthier and safer working environment by taking a moment to quieten down, focus and pay attention to our actions.

KnowBe4 Africa’s Anna Collard believes we can. She returns to TechCentral’s Impact Series to chat about some of the mindfulness techniques and tools that can help individuals and companies be better prepared to tackle the risks.

As senior vice president of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, Collard shares her insights into people’s susceptibility to social engineering tricks and how to counter them.

Being distracted, and falsely believing we can multitask, is an obvious weakness that is being exploited by attackers, she says.

