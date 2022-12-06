Telviva One: every communications channel, every tool, every process, synchronised

Built by South African industry pioneers, Telviva One is an all-in-one cloud-based platform that seamlessly synchronises fixed-line and mobile voice, video and chat for your organisation, helping improve productivity and efficiency.

As it is based on open-standards APIs, Telviva One provides fluid integration with tools such as Microsoft and Google calendars and address books, as well as your CRM system to enhance customer experience by enabling more personalised engagements. Organisations can also easily use add-ons to expand their capabilities including multi-channel engagement, call recording, expense management and on-hold messaging.

Benefit from reduced cost of ownership, lower call costs by joining South Africa’s largest cloud-based free-call community, and the ability to future-proof your business by partnering with the market leader in cloud communications. Contact us today!

About Telviva

Telviva, formerly Connection Telecom, is a market leader in cloud-based communications for business. Seamlessly integrating voice, video and chat in one intelligent platform, Telviva allows you to have better-quality conversations with customers, suppliers and staff.

For several years we have presented a portfolio of brands, namely Connection Telecom, Telviva and Fat Budgie. These have now been consolidated under the Telviva banner to better align our product understanding and messaging, allowing our customers to maximise the benefits of consolidating all their general business communications into a single cloud application.

For more information, please visit www.telviva.co.za.