Impact Series | Talking the latest in infosec with Palo Alto and CYBER1

In this episode of TechCentral’s Impact Series, CYBER1 president and board member Rob Brown and Palo Alto Networks regional director Trevor Coetzee are in the studio to chat about the latest in the ever-changing world of information security.

In the show, Brown tells TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod about the decision to change the name of Dynamic Recovery Services (DRS), which had been in the market for 25 years, to match parent, Sweden’s CYBER1 – and what it means for the company and its clients.

CYBER1 recently attained diamond partner status with Palo Alto Networks, and Coetzee unpacks what Palo Alto does and its market positioning.

The conversation then turns to some of the big trends in the information security market, and some of the incidents that both Palo Alto and CYBER1 are seeing on the ground in South Africa, including the ransomware menace and what can be done about it. Brown and Coetzee also take a look at the next generation of cybersecurity threats and where they’re coming from, including threats to OT (operational technology) systems, and why OT has become a big focus of attackers.

Other areas of discussion include the impact on security from the shift to cloud computing as well as the dire shortage of security skills in the IT industry and why automation might help alleviate this problem to some extent.

If you’re involved in infosec or are in any way concerned about your organisation’s defences against increasingly sophisticated threats, don’t miss this great discussion.

