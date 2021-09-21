Impossible to ignore: Samsung’s Galaxy Z series is opening up new worlds

It’s not often that new devices instantly capture the hearts and minds of the world. Recently, the launch of Samsung’s category-defining Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable devices did exactly this. These devices, after all, have game-changing technology, unlike any device you currently own.

The Galaxy Z Series includes the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, which is a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one, designed to make multitasking easy and seamless at work, at home and everywhere in between. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is also built with a sleek, light and durable design for even better portability.

For those who want style that comes with function, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design and enhanced camera and selfie features. If you want to turn heads, this is the phone for you. Designed to provide you with more ways to express yourself on the go, it includes a large, customisable cover screen to let you do more without needing to open the device.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling. With a screen size that accommodates up to three apps at once, it is the ultimate productivity tool for modern multi-taskers.

For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support*, so that you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G empowers you to express yourself with bold colour options, a smooth, compact rectangular design that fits effortlessly in your pocket, and trendy new accessories. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s camera features including Flex mode and its unique ability to stand upright, with a symmetrical and balanced design, that opens up to an angle that best fits your vision. Then add to your social feed, which scrolls smoother than ever with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Enjoy easier ways to pay, play and check your notifications fast on its larger cover screen, without ever flipping open your phone.

Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z devices offer Samsung’s most durable, connected and expansive foldable experiences ever. Click here for more information about the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.