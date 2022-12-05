Intel Xeon 3rd Gen: powering today’s modern businesses

Organisations today face a delicate balancing act. They need to build for their current needs, while still planning for unknown future requirements. Concurrently, devices and applications have changed the world as we know it. In our business and personal lives, we are surrounded by connected “things”, such as appliances, wearables, mobile devices and workstations.

Every person carries a smartphone, which is essentially a miniature computer in their pocket, which is used to engage with the applications that power ideas, products and services, enabling organisations to make an instant and direct connection with their users, customers and third-party partners.

A paradigm shift

This power of the application world has driven a massive paradigm shift, transforming the world by lowering competitive barriers to entry across industries, and democratising cutting-edge tools that were once only affordable by the largest enterprises.

Today, even small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can disrupt existing models as quickly as they can build an application, host it and deliver it, allowing these nimble incumbents to compete with established giants.

This is one of the main reasons why flexible architecture is crucial, particularly when it is optimised for multi-cloud environments and modern technologies such as analytics and AI. After all, it needs to serve many different workloads, from a range of locations, and at any time.

The support behind it all

Behind all these innovations lie IT organisations. These companies are the support system behind it all, delivering and managing these apps that drive customer engagement and boost the company’s bottom line.

The IT team has become the strategic enabler that helps the business meet customer expectations and achieve its goals. And to do this it needs to work with partners that understand the proper balance of people, processes and technology.

Similarly, as businesses make decisions about the future of their IT infrastructure, they need agile solutions that allow them to support people, processes and applications.

IT needs to be flexible and service-orientated, using public and sometimes private clouds, too, to rapidly deliver services that drive true business innovation and growth.

Modern technology infrastructure needs to do several things:

It needs to empower workforces across multiple locations to become more productive and successful;

It must enable processes that streamline operations and support the business’s goals;

It should enable consistent application performance from anywhere, and at any time;

It needs to lower risk as applications move across a wide range of endpoints and hybrid cloud locations; and

It must lessen time and resources spent on maintenance to allow the company to focus on more high-value activities.

Today companies do not have the luxury of spending years making decisions about infrastructure and waiting to see what is released onto the market next. Instead, they need to deliver solutions that are highly dynamic, agile, elastic and available.

Future-proofing with Intel Xeon

This is why Intel introduced its Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen processors, that not only bring the flexibility that businesses need, but they also infuse AI everywhere, from the edge to cloud. This is helping organisations achieve more performance, greater efficiency and ultimately, better customer experience.

These processors bring a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, designed through decades of innovation for the most in-demand workload requirements.

In addition, through partnerships with software leaders and solution providers around the globe, Intel Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen processors have been optimised for specific customer workload types and performance levels, all with the consistent, open Intel architecture that customers around the world have come to know and trust.

Intel Xeon 3rd Gen scalable processors are:

Optimised for cloud, enterprise, high-performance computing, network, cybersecurity and internet-of-things workloads with between eight and 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequencies, features and power levels.

Crammed full of features, such as Intel Crypto Acceleration, which enhances data protection and privacy by improving the performance of encryption-intensive workloads such as SSL Web serving, 5G infrastructure, VPNs and firewalls, while lowering the performance impact of pervasive encryption.

The only data centre CPU with built-in AI acceleration, the full spectrum of data science tools and a full ecosystem of smart solutions.

Engineered for the demands of cloud workloads and to fuel a wide range of XaaS environments.

Fuelled by Intel SGX, which protects data and application code while in use from the edge to the data centre and multi-tenant public cloud.

Meeting the needs of modern businesses

To meet the demands of today’s modern businesses, the new third-generation Xeon Scalable processors are based on a balanced and efficient architecture that power today’s business-critical applications. They boost core performance, memory and I/O bandwidth to speed up diverse workloads from the data centre, through to the cloud, and to the intelligent edge.

After all, applications will continue to play a major role in the future of businesses, and the infrastructure that supports them will be more critical than ever. Companies that are able to empower workforces, streamline their processes and achieve alignment between business and IT can gain a significant advantage over competitors to stay ahead of the curve.

To find out how third-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can maximise the performance of your business, contact Tarsus Distribution today.