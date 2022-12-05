Choosing a mobile app development partner? Here’s how

When looking for a mobile app development partner, make sure you do proper research. Doing your homework upfront will save your headaches (and money) later — you won’t have to mop up after a mess. Here are some key characteristics to look for:

Area of expertise: Have they worked in your industry? How many years of experience do they have? Knowledge of your business will save time and money in rolling out your app. Clear communication: Before you start, get a clear picture of the nature and frequency of communication you can expect. A good partner will adapt to your needs, and maintain transparency with respect to deliverables. Track record: When the chips are down and there’s a problem, has your prospective partner demonstrated the staying power to push through and be there when you need them most? Look at their past projects and get a few first-hand references. Teaming: A good partner will be interested in your goals and become part of your team, when others simply look at you as a cash cow. Find a partner that focuses on your needs and challenges. Business growth: Make sure a prospective partner can grow with your needs – and quickly, if necessary.

Apptechnix’s proven record

Apptechnix are specialists in mobile, Web and data solutions, and develop innovative, engaging and affordable applications for various businesses across industries. Led by people with vast technology, business and operations experience, Apptechnix ensure that every app achieves business outcomes effectively.

Having delivered software solutions for companies globally since 2016, Apptechnix’s mature processes allow for agile delivery. Coupled with industry competence, customers can embark on complex projects with confidence. Apptechnix is an end-to-end partner and manages:

Business requirements and functional processes;

Application designs and wireframes (UX/UI);

Cloud hosting and the technology stack;

Application development (native and hybrid options are available);

API development to ensure all integration is taken care of;

Testing during sprints and full cycle with closely facilitated user acceptance testing; and

App store enrolment and publishing.

Clients can then contract Apptechnix under a managed services SLA-based agreement to support and maintain the solution. Alternatively, Apptechnix will prepare and facilitate a comprehensive handover.

Starting with an obligation-free consultation, Apptechnix will understand potential clients’ requirements and determine best solution and effort estimates to support their goals.

About Apptechnix

Apptechnix was established in 2016 and is a full-service technology company specialising in developing innovative, engaging, cost-eﬀective mobile apps. It offers data analytics and consulting services, too. The company has been creating appropriate partnerships with enterprises who are obsessed with their customers and determined to be competitive. Its commitment and passion are to deliver strategic, innovative and targeted digital solutions using its team of experts who have deep cross-functional experience.