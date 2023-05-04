Intel’s Core chips set to get a fresh new name

Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake PC processors may mark the end of the company’s longstanding naming conventions for both desktop and laptop CPUs.

Intel is reportedly planning to rebrand its consumer-focused CPUs, with rumours suggesting that benchmark results leaked recently could be evidence of the forthcoming rebranding.

Intel has used the “Core” name for many of its desktop- and laptop PC-focused CPUs for more than 17 years — since January 2006.

Intel may make the rebranding announcement at the annual Computex event in Taiwan at the end of May

The chip giant’s director of communications, Bernard Fernandes, responding to media speculation, all but confirmed the change is coming.

“Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client road map in preparation for the upcoming launch of our Meteor Lake processors,” Fernandes said in a tweet. “We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks.”

The new CPUs, codenamed Meteor Lake, will reportedly be built from multiple smaller “chiplets”, marking a departure from the company’s previous approach of using a single die.

The rebranding could prove to be a smart move as Intel moves to newer chip technologies, and a break from the past for the troubled company could be just what the doctor ordered.

Is it enough?

However, It remains to be seen whether a fresh moniker will be enough to convince consumers to upgrade. PC sales are slow due to the economic climate and the fact that machines bought during the Covid-19 pandemic are far from obsolete.

There is also no major release of Windows on the immediate horizon to drive a PC refresh cycle.

Intel expects to launch Meteor Lake in the second half of 2023, and the company may make the rebranding announcement at the annual Computex event in Taiwan at the end of May, reports suggest. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media