Interim CEO at Showmax as Yolisa Phahle steps back

MultiChoice Group has appointed Marc Jury as interim CEO of its Showmax business as former CEO Yolisa Phahle prepares for retirement.

“It is with mixed emotions to announce that our Showmax CEO, Yolisa Phahle, is making her way into the next chapter of her career,” MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawelo said in an internal memo seen by TechCentral. “Yoli will start a handover process wherein Showmax will report to Marc Jury from 1 September, with Yoli providing full-time advisory support to Marc for a period of six months.”

Jury, who is CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, will play a dual role while MultiChoice looks for a replacement for Phahle at Showmax. According to Mawela’s memo, after the six-month handover process, Phahle will continue to consult to MultiChoice Group while reporting to Jury for a period of one year beginning March 2024.

Other leadership changes are afoot, with Rendani Ramovha taking up his new role as SuperSport CEO, ahead of schedule. Ramovha will report to Jury – albeit only in the interim – since Jury is former SuperSport CEO and this will help “ensure a seamless handover of strategic relationships with sporting bodies.”

Former Icasa chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng, who joined MultiChoice in January in the group’s rest-of-Africa business, becomes new group executive of corporate affairs and stakeholder relations.

His appointment follows structural changes in the group’s corporate affairs division after Collen Dlamini, who held the equivalent position to the one Modimoeng now holds prior to the restructuring, exited the business at the end of August.

“We wish Rendani, Marc and Kea the best as they take on their new responsibilities, and gratitude goes to Tex Teixeira who has been diligently holding the fort on the SuperSport front,” said Mawela. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media