Interview: Africa Data Centres CEO Stephane Duproz - TechCentral

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod is joined by Africa Data Centres CEO Stephane Duproz for a discussion on the company’s recent acquisition of Standard Bank’s Samrand data centre.

Duproz explains why the company bought the Gauteng facility, why he believes it’s one of the best data centres in the world and what it plans to do with it. He also talks about the company’s expansion ambitions on the continent, including facilities it plans to open in Nigeria and Ghana.

He provides details on the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on Africa Data Centres and why he believes it’s going to fuel even faster take-up of such facilities across Africa as companies begin to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and look at ways of readying themselves for the next crisis.

Duproz also provides his views on the plans to build two new high-capacity submarine Internet cables around Africa — Google’s Equiano and the 2Africa cable backed by Facebook, Vodafone, MTN, Orange and others — and the impact this is going to have on the continent.

Lastly, he provides details about the news on Monday that Africa Data Centres has joined the Nvidia DGC-Ready data centre programme and what it means.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website or watching them on YouTube. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media