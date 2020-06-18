Interview: SweepSouth co-founder Alen Ribic - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod is joined by Alen Ribic, co-founder — with his wife, Aisha Pandor — of SweepSouth, the on-demand home cleaning company that last year raised R30-million in a funding round from Naspers.

Ribic talks about the challenges of starting and running a business with a spouse, how SweepSouth coped with the lockdown, which prevented its on-demand cleaners from working, and the fund that was created to support cleaners during this time.

The fund has already raised more than R9-million and backers include Dell founder Michael Dell and his wife Susan, through their charitable foundation.

The conversation then turns to what SweepSouth has done since the Naspers investment, including expansion into Kenya and the recent launch of SweepSouth Connect, a new marketplace that connects vetted professionals to people needing those services in their local area.

It’s a great discussion with the co-founder of one of South Africa’s most successful start-ups — don’t miss it!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media