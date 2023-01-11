Introducing Fujitsu’s next-gen Primergy M7 servers

Fujitsu has announced the launch of its next-generation Primergy M7 servers leveraging the new 4th-gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Platform technology.

Offering best-in-class performance and energy efficiency on industry-standard CPU technology, the Primergy M7 series provides the simplicity and cost profile needed for backbone operations as well as the power to bring affordable AI operations within reach for sustainability transformation programmes.

Demonstrating their flexibility, Fujitsu will put M7 series servers straight to use at its AI Test Drive facility, part of Fujitsu’s DX Innovation Platform. The Test Drive helps businesspeople prove an AI business case by overcoming the biggest stumbling block data scientists often face — finding the hardware and the necessary environment to run a test before committing resources. It is free to use and provides a complete package of computing power — including the top-of-the-range eight-socket rack server Primergy RX8770 M7 — as well as network capacity, open-source tool tweaking, plus the support that AI-inquisitive business users need to evaluate a viable business case.

Fujitsu’s new Primergy M7 server portfolio offers a choice of Intel CPU technology and the more specialised and higher-cost GPU (graphics processing unit) approach that has been common in AI until recently. Primergy M7 servers open up CPU-based AI operations thanks to innovations such as the Intel distribution of the OpenVINO Toolkit, which simplifies deep learning inference deployment for hundreds of pre-trained models. As a result, CPUs and the software libraries that run on them have evolved to become much more capable of taking on deep-learning tasks. And CPU-based systems are generally simpler and more robust, for example, in edge environments, where their lower power requirements are more appropriate.

Pricing and availability

Fujitsu Primergy M7 systems will be available globally from the end of March 2023 with the RX2530 M7, RX2540 M7 and TX2550 M7. Other models (the Fujitsu Primergy RX4770 M7, RX8770 M7, CX400 M7, and including the two-node CX2550 M7 and CX2560 M7, and the GX2560 M7) will be available in due course. For pricing, contact local Fujitsu offices and partners.

About CoCre8 Technology Solutions

CoCre8 Technology Solutions was born from Fujitsu South Africa, which transformed its operating model in the region. The South African investment consortium has acquired the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020. CoCre8 achieved a level-1 B-BBEE rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for the region.

CoCre8 is able to fulfil its digital transformation mandate by partnering with vendors and solution providers to ensure that it is able to best serve its customers. CoCre8’s go to market is focused on direct touch with clients but fulfilled via the channel. This approach enables the best of both worlds where the customers’ challenges are understood and addressed first-hand, while fulfilling through partners to respect the channel. CoCre8 invests in the channel by providing training, marketing and service backing.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124 000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: computing, networks, AI, data and security, and converging technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of US$32-billion for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more at www.fujitsu.com.