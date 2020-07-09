IoT.nxt's Nico Steyn and André Jacobs on the value of innovation - TechCentral

In the third of a series of podcasts with IoT.nxt, the company’s CEO, Nico Steyn, and chief of product engineering, André Jacobs, join TechCentral for a discussion on innovation.

Innovation is probably something we don’t see enough of in South Africa’s IT industry, with many of the large players in the sector historically building their businesses on the back of reselling and supporting international technology products.

There have, of course, been exceptions to that rule, and IoT.nxt fits into that category. In fact, the company was created on the back of an idea to solve a business challenge.

In the podcast, Steyn explains why he sees innovation as important to IoT.nxt’s growth over the years and its success as a business. He expands on some of the innovations IoT.nxt has been involved with.

In 2016, the company was identified by Gartner as one of the six “Aspiring Innovators” at the Gartner Symposium/ITXpo held in Cape Town. It was also a finalist for innovation for Emerging Enterprises at the 2016 Technology Top 100 Awards and the winner of the category “Management of Technology for Medium Enterprises” at TT100 in 2019.

Steyn and Jacobs expand on what that recognition contributed to the company and its innovation focus.

