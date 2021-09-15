iPhone 13 gets South Africa launch date

Apple’s newest iPhones will go on sale in South Africa on 8 October – three weeks from now – a local agent has confirmed.

The iStore, a retail chain chain owned by Apple distributor Core Group, said in an e-mail on Wednesday that the iPhone 13 models – there are four of them – will be available to purchase on that date.

They will be available online and in retail stores nationwide for both cash and cellular contract deals with operators, the iStore said in a statement.

Apple announced the new iPhone models in a live-streamed video event on Tuesday evening South African time. It unveiled four iPhone 13 devices, including a new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and Pro and Pro Max models.

The phones, which are similar to last year’s iPhone 12 series, offer camera and screen upgrades, including 120Hz-refresh displays. The new Cinematic mode is likely to prove popular among videographers. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media