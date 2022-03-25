Is your intelligent process automation capability keeping up with trends?

I recently wrote about the progression of process thinking and how that has developed into the current process automation and where we should be focusing our efforts.

The early workflow and business process management (BPM) days saw the first BPM centres of excellence (CoEs) being established. Since then, technical disruption has become part of our daily lives. BPM CoEs have been disbanded and rebranded – and some have evolved. At the core of process management and improvement efforts has long been reducing cost and increasing quality and throughput. These are still relevant objectives for organisations. In the past decade or two, some new imperatives have joined the fray:

Agility: Agile thinking has revolutionised working practices to increase the focus on delivery of workable code to customers, to execute quickly, accurately and continuously.

Customer experience: User experience is the order of the day. Our customers literally hold the customer experience in the palm of their hands.

Automation: By ignoring technical developments around them, organisations risk losing customer share and competitive edge.

BPM CoEs no longer look the same, but a strong process automation capability can help you achieve these objectives and more. We have shared our Intelligent Process Business Capability Whitepaper to let you in on a few secrets we’ve shared with our clients about leading these capabilities.

