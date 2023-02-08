IT Leadership Series: Coronation’s Sameer Adams on running IT like a start-up

Sameer Adams started his career in software engineering working for a local offshoring technology start-up consulting firm, providing software development services for large US-based real estate clients.

He subsequently moved into the investment management space, working on digital transformation and client experiences before moving on to establishing and leading highly intellectual and capable software engineering teams that provide fintech and regtech solutions to Coronation Fund Managers and its partners.

He is a thought leader in the technology sector and a member of several local and international committees, where he serves global companies and networks. TechCentral asked Adams a few questions.

Company name: Coronation Fund Managers

Name: Sameer Adams

Job title: Head of development

Education: BCom Hons (IS) from UCT. Adams is currently completing his MBA through UoC (UK), with a specialisation in artificial intelligence

What does your company do?

Coronation is one of the country’s leading investment brands. Founded in Cape Town almost 30 years ago, we actively manage the long-term assets of both institutional and individual investors.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

Cybersecurity: This is no doubt topping everyone’s list.

This is no doubt topping everyone’s list. AI: Automation has been largely “spring-boarded” by Covid and low-code platforms using AI for automation will drive new process efficiencies.

Automation has been largely “spring-boarded” by Covid and low-code platforms using AI for automation will drive new process efficiencies. Client enablement and experience: Our client-facing systems need to adapt to the needs of the changing user base. While this may not always serve as an effective acquisition strategy, it is an effective retention one.

Our client-facing systems need to adapt to the needs of the changing user base. While this may not always serve as an effective acquisition strategy, it is an effective retention one. Cloud adoption: As Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services move their feature sets to their cloud platforms, organisations need to move with them to ensure their technologies are not obsolete.

What do you most admire in business and why?

Autonomy and trust. Being trusted as the SME and understanding that you have the space to manoeuvre as you require to meet the business needs is invaluable to an organisation.

How do you attract and retain talent?

We’re a tech division in an asset manager, so we have an unwavering high-performance culture. We reward our teams for their performance and their contribution, and run our division like a tech start-up – we work hard and play hard. Additionally, we have strong long-term strategic partnerships with the top tech staff augmentation partners, which gives us the flexibility we need for skills and capacity.

If you could go back and give your 18-year old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Learn to play the piano.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

We’re usually running between eight and 10 development streams, so I find keeping my inbox below 10 active e-mails the most helpful.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

If my legs and knees permitted, I would have loved to have been a professional soccer player.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

We see it happening with currencies (cryptocurrencies) and oddly with the world around us (metaverses). This is a signal that digital transformation is becoming more prevalent. I am hoping to see more disruption in this space.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

The Wolf of Wall Street by Jordan Belfort. If you enjoyed the movie, are interested in financial markets and a good old tale of risk, then this is a doozy. It is crude and crass yet gripping, and ultimately he gets caught. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media