IT Leadership Series: Lenmed Group’s Amil Devchand

Amil Devchand is a chartered accountant with extensive experience in the private healthcare industry. He is group CEO of the Lenmed Group, which owns and operates 17 hospitals across South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana and Ghana.

He has also served as the chairman of the National Hospital Network and as a director of the Hospital Association of South Africa.

He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, having completed the General Management Programme in 2019.

We posed a few questions to Devchand.

What does your company do?

The Lenmed Group is a provider of healthcare services in Africa, striving to build healthier and prosperous communities in all the countries in which we operate.

What do you see as the CIO’s top priorities in 2022?

The CIO’s top priority is to continue its evolution to becoming a true business partner to key stakeholders within the organisation, providing the tools and infrastructure required to drive value leveraging technology and data.

What do you most admire in business and why?

The ability to continuously innovate and disrupt – this requires a totally new way of work and thinking, providing a distinct competitive edge over traditional operators.

How do you attract and retain talent?

The creation of a purpose-driven strategy that people can resonate with is a fundamental tenant by which to attract and retain staff. Giving people the opportunity to create and contribute towards a tangible positive change in the world that they believe is immensely rewarding for all involved and drives the continued attraction of the company as a place to work for.

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Communication and getting alignment is key. Do not assume your people know what you are thinking or that the message is being properly communicated through the organisational structures. It is important to engage and get feedback from all your people, taking their perspectives into account. Once you have universal buy-in, amazing things can happen.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Prioritise what you are aiming to achieve every day and week – ensure you tackle the difficult tasks early in the day when energy levels are high.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

A robotic-assisted surgeon.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

I see the technology industry continuing to drive disruption, innovation and convergence across a host of industries, providing those companies that are well prepared with new opportunities and perspectives into how best to serve their customers and grow their business.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

I have just received a new book, which I am excited to read. It’s called Experimentation Works – the Surprising Power of Business Experiments and is written by one of the world leaders in business innovation, Prof Stefan Thomke. It provides fascinating insights into the value businesses can generate through the culture of learning and experimentation.