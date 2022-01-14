Jack Dorsey’s Block is working on a bitcoin mining system

Block, the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said on Thursday.

“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining,” Thomas Templeton, the company’s GM for hardware, said on Twitter. “We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralised and permissionless.”

The mining will occur “out in the open and alongside the community,” Templeton said — a vision CEO Jack Dorsey announced in October. The team will aim to solve problems with access to mining equipment, the power consumption and reliability of the equipment, as well as the noise it generates. Ultimately, Block wants it to be possible for anyone to mine bitcoin from home.

The effort aligns with Dorsey’s conviction that bitcoin can be the Internet’s dominant cryptocurrency. The CEO, who left his other job at Twitter in late November, believes the cryptocurrency will help change the way money moves around the world. Block, which lets users buy and sell bitcoin through its Cash App, is also building a physical bitcoin wallet, and bought US$170-million worth of the cryptocurrency last February to keep on its balance sheet. — Kurt Wagner and Sarah Frier, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP