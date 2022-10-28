Maxtec: Keeping up with SMEs’ evolving cybersecurity needs

As the cybersecurity landscape in South Africa continues to evolve rapidly, the expectations of SME customers become tougher and tougher to meet.

The pandemic forced cybersecurity providers to pivot and adjust their strategies and offerings to meet post pandemic objectives.

So often, organisations need to deploy, operate and maintain new capabilities or meet tight deadlines to implement changes. This is especially challenging for small and medium-sized resellers, who are continually stretched to provide localised, high-quality services and products as new threats arise.

Resellers face myriad challenges when catering to the needs of SMEs. Lack of resources is one of the main driving factors behind SME resellers being unable to provide adequately for customers.

Many resellers also struggle with being able to afford and invest in in network analysers, managers, and security information and event management (SIEM) tools, as they carry heavy upfront costs. This is the advantage of big businesses that have the infrastructure that can impressively deliver more value to customers.

The cybersecurity skills gap also plays a role in the success of the business. Without the necessary tools and know-how, gaining visibility and valuable insights into customer environments and translating data for effective protection, usage and remediation becomes a challenge.

Partner with Maxtec

Big tech companies are responding to this gap in the small business market by introducing business packages and solutions that are affordable and scalable. Partnering with a provider such as Maxtec, which has ample support to position resellers as leaders, is crucial to ensure their success.

The support of an industry-leading technology partner that provides professional services to guide them along the journey becomes crucial.

Professional services Maxtec offers include:

Support services for all Maxtec products (remote or on-site)

Project management services for new or ongoing implementations

Jumpstart services for Maxtec specific: firewalls; endpoint management servers; authenticators and tokens; mail solutions; Web application firewalls (remote or on-site)

Maxtec is committed to providing its partners with ongoing enablement, training resources, and industry-leading technical and sales support. “As a veteran in the cybersecurity distribution game, Maxtec understands the challenges that our SME resellers face. Our offerings give you the capability to maintain and grow your business, while providing high quality services on your behalf, to your clientele,” said Maxtec MD Praven Pillay.

Navigate unexpected disruptions and challenges

The smallest disruption at any time of the day can result in enormous loss for customers. Access to a strong technical support team with backup to keep things running smoothly, 24/7 is imperative for survival. Factors such as load shedding, public holidays and macro environment issues are catered for thanks to the local service and infrastructure offered by Maxtec. Smaller resellers can leverage Maxtec skills to manage and report on security incidents.

Beyond that, Maxtec offers benefits such as:

Assisting SME reseller operations teams to supply services

Optimising security capabilities and positioning resellers as leaders

Continuing to support or grow the ongoing operations of resellers’ deployments

Conforming to vendor best practices to ensure better protection for users

Pay as you go, month-to-month service with no setup costs

A 30-day free trial

New challenges also present new opportunities for growth. Maxtec works with resellers closely to leverage opportunities to achieve their short- and long-term success.

Maxtec prides itself in providing real value by offering locally hosted services for SME resellers, to help them scale their business offerings and accelerate their sales.

Some of the locally hosted services on offer include:

Analytics driven analyser for real-time logging, analysis and reporting systems

Centralised management for policy and control

Reverse Web proxy for load balancing, security and scalability

Hosted SIEM with options from one to 10 devices, with up to 100 event-per-second monitoring

Optional monitoring only for client-owned SIEM

AI-powered network defence as a service with ransomware protection

Agentless data loss prevention

Patching and remediation

Backup and disaster recovery

Furthermore, as a trusted advisor to SME resellers, Maxtec brings expertise and knowledge that has been garnered over many years and provides resources that might be able to help solve a specific customer query or challenge.

For more information on Maxtec’s shared and hosted services, please e-mail secure@maxtec.co.za or visit maxtec.co.za/services.

About Maxtec

Maxtec are distributors of market-leading data security technologies that are trusted around the globe. We empower our South African and SADC IT partners with the advanced Security Fabric from Fortinet; intelligent broadband from Allot; SSL/TLS certification from Sectigo; AI network defence as a service from Cyglass; agentless DLP from ItsMine; backup and recovery from Acronis; vulnerability remediation from HCL BigFix; agentless cloud security from Orca; and instant streaming data from Redstor.