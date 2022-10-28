Online schooling bridges the gaps in education

Over the last decade, we have seen fundamental changes in how we approach education. We have seen great gains in countries like Finland that have adopted more meaningful and effective learning schedules and proactive approaches to lessons — including making use of online resources.

The demand for online schooling has risen tremendously in the last few years – mainly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent CambriLearn home schooling survey, 66.7% of the families who started home schooling due to the pandemic, expressed that they intend to continue with it, despite schools returning to normal.

Is your child’s education future-ready?

One of the reasons why parents should consider online schooling is that the job space of the future will look very different to the one that we know today. Parents need to evaluate whether their child’s education is adequately preparing them for this uncertain future.

A 2017 McKinsey & Company report estimates that technological advances in AI and robotics could eliminate about 30% of the world’s workforce by 2030. The truth is that while technology could displace 75 million jobs, it will also create 133 million new ones. According to a Dell Technologies report, 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet.

It is worth noting that occupations have been coming and going for centuries. Around 85% of the job roles from 1900 were obsolete by the year 2000, and the number-one cause for these jobs becoming obsolete is technology.

E-learning also opens kids up to study specialised subjects that they wouldn’t normally be exposed to

Many respected professions will continue to exist but they will morph into new versions of the roles as we know them. For example, we will always need doctors and medical specialists, but the way in which they diagnose patients and how they prescribe a treatment plan will change. When it comes to prescribing medications, doctors won’t need to constantly stay abreast of new drugs and advances in medicine; instead, AI will cross-check a patient’s medical records with a pharmaceutical database to come up with a personalised treatment plan.

As new industries emerge and existing industries start to dwindle, there is a new pool of occupations that our kids can explore. From digital marketing to software development, self-driving transport to customer service chatbots – staying abreast of new technologies and being able to adapt and innovate in times of uncertainty will be of great value for future employability.

Specialist subjects

In addition to offering an all-in-one online schooling solution, e-learning also opens kids up to study specialised subjects that they wouldn’t normally be exposed to in a traditional school. Jannie Nel, from Eden Educational Services, says: “The pandemic has enabled students to use online platforms for specialist subjects that are not offered at their school. The short courses, like the social and emotional learning and robotics courses offered by CambriLearn, are typical examples of how mainstream students will be able to enrich their curriculum through online learning.”

Not only do these courses teach children technological foundations and principles, they also teach children important problem-solving skills in a more meaningful and interactive way. CambriLearn offers a range of supplementary learning courses and educational assessments designed to complement traditional schooling to provide students with the necessary skills to better understand key learning areas.

Some of the benefits of enrolling a child in specialised subject courses like robotics, coding or social and emotional learning include:

Improved creativity and problem-solving abilities

Enhanced career development opportunities

Improved Steam (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) development

Promotes a love of learning which leads to increased student motivation

Improved social and emotional skills

The key to future success is ensuring our children are equipped with the innovative skills necessary to navigate a disruptive job space. Understanding that the world is constantly changing, evolving and innovating will help our children become adaptable to the unpredictable industries of the future.

