Announcing Canon as Kemtek’s latest technology partner

As Kemtek’s print services division expands its offering to meet demand from across the print service provider sector both within and beyond South Africa, the technology solutions provider has announced Canon as the newest addition to its line-up of world-class principals.

Speaking to representatives from both companies, it’s immediately clear that not only does this decision make sense from a strategic perspective, but is based on very real synergies between the globally recognised OEM and Kemtek.

Both companies have a customer-focused, solutions-driven approach to doing business and Canon’s stated quest for harmonious co-existence with its partners clearly resonates with the Kemtek team.

By forming this partnership, Kemtek has gained access to a range of toner-based digital printing press solutions that very neatly fit a gap in its existing line-up, as well as to superb support and training from Canon. This includes access to Canon’s online costing tools for faster, more accurate quotes and access to Canon’s Pretoria-based Experience Centre.

Kemtek and Canon also share a commitment to more sustainable business practices, including reducing the carbon emissions associated with using its solutions.

The next 35 years

Since its establishment, Kemtek has built up a nationwide footprint of regional offices and earned a reputation for providing solutions that extend beyond the sale of each machine. Its robust technical support and aftersales service offerings add significant value to the technology it provides.

The addition of Canon digital presses to Kemtek’s portfolio addresses a significant gap in the market, with Kemtek’s own field research having identified a need among small, entrepreneurial commercial printers for the kind of technology that will allow them to expand and tap new revenue streams. Crucially, this must be at a price point that makes the services more accessible to start-ups.

In partnership with Canon, Kemtek is now able to meet these needs and enable the evolution of printing enterprises that offer more sophisticated, value-added services. In Canon, Kemtek has found a principal able to deliver exceptional quality, functionality and value.

Canon’s printing presses perfectly complement Kemtek’s existing line-up and are an exact match for the identified gaps in the portfolio.

Bringing the best to market

Adding Canon solutions enables Kemtek to expand the range of enterprises it can assist with. With Canon, Kemtek can prompt new growth and revenue for smaller businesses and assist them as they evolve. In keeping with Kemtek’s relationship-based way of working, this will be the start of a journey that Kemtek will walk with them, as its business requires increasingly sophisticated print solutions.

This commitment to lasting relationships is also evident in Kemtek’s pride at being able to provide additional employment and skill-sharing opportunities as it recruits a new, specialist Canon team to service the extra business this announcement has already generated.

For Kemtek, there is a clear link between extending its product range and growing its customer base – and in advancing the capabilities of the printing industry in southern Africa generally.

Integrating new solutions

Kemtek has accumulated over 35 years’ experience in delivering and servicing technology solutions. This has earned the company an enviable reputation, which, when combined with Canon’s global credibility and visibility, adds up to a compelling value proposition for customers.

Kemtek’s proven ability to manage complex sales cycles, provide, implement and integrate sophisticated solutions, manage stock levels of spare parts and deliver ongoing technical support at the highest level underlies its “beyond technology” philosophy. It is part of its aim to build solutions around machines.

It sees each machine it sells not merely as a piece of hardware, but as a business growth catalyst. With Canon as a principal, Kemtek can now increase the diversity of its offer to the addressable market as part of its commitment to continuous adaptation at the leading edge of technology solutions provision.

For the South African market, this is a unique service proposition: addressing the current market with the right solutions at the right price points; enabling business growth by providing the solutions the market wants.

Promoting the partnership

The importance of the relationship with Canon can be seen in the fact that Kemtek has planned an integrated marketing and promoting campaign to let new and prospective customers know about the benefits of the Canon range.

This will include a major presence at various print industry events across South Africa (mirroring Kemtek’s cross-country footprint), as well as international shows including Drupa. You can also expect to see online content and print collateral regarding the partnership.

For the South African print industry – and especially for entrepreneurial print service providers looking to evolve its service offerings – the synergies between Kemtek and Canon offer a clear and valuable growth opportunity.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has witnessed substantial growth and transformation since its inception in 1988. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative OEMs, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas: digital print, large format printing, auto ID technology, creative solutions, office solutions and additive manufacturing. Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets by providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level – and on an individual level, provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all Kemtek employees.