Kennedy Chinganya to replace Mark Harris as Altron Nexus MD

Mark Harris is stepping down as MD of Altron unit Altron Nexus and will be replaced with immediate effect by financial director Kennedy Chinganya. Harris will “handle special projects” until end-November.

Chinganya joined Altron “Rest of Africa” in August 2018 as financial director responsible for implementing financial governance across Africa and Middle East with a key focus on Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, Middle East, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

He moved to Altron Nexus as financial director in March 2019 and has worked in the ICT industry for more than 20 years. He started his career at IBM, later moving to Microsoft and MTN Group.

Altron Nexus specialises in broadband infrastructure solutions in the telecommunications industry. It also distributes professional mobile radio products and systems across sub-Saharan Africa. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media