KLOUDIP’s Uber-like solution can save companies big money

Corporate transportation management can become a thorn in any company’s side. Vehicle misuse and budget overruns are just a few of the problems that businesses transporting their employees face. All these issues often result in considerable financial losses that seem hard to avoid.

Luckily, a state-of-the-art employee transport management solution can crack these problems like nuts. You’ll see it in the example of a successful project: the winner of the international competition IoT project of the year, 2022. Thanks to this solution, the manufacturing company from Sri Lanka saves thousands of dollars on employee transportation.

These are the numbers that Brandix Apparel, the largest garment exporter in Sri Lanka, has to deal with. The company contributes to more than 3% of the country’s GDP and manages the transportation of 30 000 employees. Transporting so many people is a great challenge.

Brandix has to manage not only scheduled trips but also trips on request as its staff travel frequently between 23 business units and visit customers and suppliers. The company doesn’t have its own fleet but relies on private carriers who are paid monthly at a pre-agreed, kilometre-based rate. When it comes to spotting vehicle misuse, disputes with drivers, sharing trips and exceeding the trip budget, none of these issues had a clear solution. Until KLOUDIP provided it.

The solution that manages it all

KLOUDIP, a developer of telematics systems, offered the employee transport management solution, the core of which is the Gofer platform. It is complemented by a telematics backend software flespi and the GPS fleet management system Wialon. Trackers Concox GV26 and Xirgo FMS500 Light GPS are installed on all the vehicles to collect telematics data.

How it works

The company’s employee sends a trip request to a manager via the Gofer platform. Ordering a one-time shared trip with multiple pickup points is also available. Then, the trip needs to be approved by a manager. Before confirming or rejecting it, the manager looks through such information as estimated distance and cost, and the trip’s starting and ending points. If the manager rejects the trip, a notification with a reason why is sent to the employee. After the trip has been approved, a dispatcher assigns it to a driver. Dispatchers can also schedule recurring trips with several pick-up points.

One of the solution’s main advantages is that drivers are always paid depending on the actual trip mileage vs the established rate as it was before. The company’s finances are also under control as the employee transport management solution allows setting a transportation budget. If the trip cost exceeds the budget, the trip will be rejected automatically.

The bonus feature of the solution is the ability to track driver behaviour thanks to the integration with the Wialon platform that provides the necessary data.

During the project implementation, KLOUDIP registered 30 000 employees in the system, connected a thousand vehicles with their detailed description to the platform, and trained 20 fleet managers to use it.

The results

The most impressive result of the solution’s use is US$12 500 in monthly savings on transportation for Brandix. The employee transport management solution provided by KLOUDIP has also considerably facilitated corporate transport management – to the point where it’s easy to stick to the budget, vehicles aren’t misused, there are no more overpayments for scheduled trips, and the calculations for driver payments are done by the system, which eliminates the human factor.

The bottom line

This project proves that IoT and telematics technologies can cope with truly challenging tasks such as streamlining the transportation of 30 000 employees. As of now, Brandix Apparel can not only effortlessly manage corporate trips and forget about the inconveniences they have been facing before but also save a considerable amount of money every month. It’s another reason to use technology to combine automation and financial benefits.

About KLOUDIP

