Kuseni Dlamini expands A-Solutions’ leadership team

Aiming to carry its business and its customers to new heights, A-Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of its new executive chairman, Kuseni Dlamini, and MD, Estie du Preez.

With a combined more than four decades of experience guiding customers through the digital transformation process by providing innovative and customised IT solutions, A-Solutions is always looking for ways to make further progress alongside its partners.

As part of this goal, Dlamini will introduce a fresh new element to the A-Solutions brand, bringing a great deal of experience to his role as executive chairman.

Dlamini has previously held senior roles at Anglo American and De Beers, and he is a former CEO of Old Mutual South Africa & Emerging Markets, former executive chairman of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal and former non-executive chairman at the then Times Media Group.

A groundbreaker and a leader, he spearheads the KDI Group, which holds various investments in leading mining, water, manufacturing, financial services and infrastructure companies through its subsidiaries KDI Holdings and KDI Mining Solutions.

Experienced at handling multiple roles, he is currently chairman of Sandvik Mining RSA, Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart Holdings, as well as chairman of the council of the University of Pretoria and co-head of the advisory board of the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Customised IT solutions

A-Solutions, an IT services company with a footprint across Southern Africa, offers customised IT solutions to suit any client, big or small, with a centralised service desk, on-site support and a dedicated technical workforce, helping its clients improve on business uptime and availability.

A-Solutions is always looking for ways to expand and grow. “By introducing Mr Dlamini to our leadership team, we are confident we will be able to continue assisting customers in accelerating the growth of their businesses in a wide range of industries by providing a multitude of services including OEM warranty, maintenance, networking, project management, business intelligence, cybersecurity, audio-visual and hospitality solutions, among others,” the company said.

About A-Solutions

A-Solutions is an IT solutions provider backed by a management team with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. Celebrating more than two decades in business, we constantly innovate to be your trusted advisor and partner in the fast-changing world of technology.