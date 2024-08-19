La-Cell Mouton is new FNB CIO

First National Bank has appointed La-Cell Mouton as its CIO.

FNB CEO Harry Kellan said in a statement on Monday that Mouton’s experience across FNB’s businesses and his “deep expertise in systems architecture, software development and IT operations makes him the natural candidate for the role”.

Mouton joined FNB in 2000 as a developer. He played an important role in developing FNB’s online banking offering.

In 2009, he was appointed as CIO of FNB online banking.

He later became core banking platform head, a role in which he led the modernisation journey of the core banking platform across the retail and commercial businesses within FNB.

In 2022, he was appointed as CIO for the retail segment and then as FNB’s joint CIO last year alongside Kevin Mitchell, who has now moved to a role at parent FirstRand Group.

“Over the past 23 years, he has helped deliver some of the most innovative products and services that have helped propel FNB beyond banking, while at the same time driving capability modernisation and IT delivery,” Kellan said.

Mouton will take up his new role on 1 September. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

