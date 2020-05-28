Level-3 lockdown final regulations: what they say - TechCentral

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published the final level-3 lockdown regulations, governing what South Africans may and may not do from 1 June.

The whole country will move to level 3 from Monday, but Dlamini-Zuma warned that “hotspots”, including entire provinces, could move to higher levels if Covid-19 infections worsen. Hotspot metros identified are Pretoria, Johannesburg, the East Rand, Durban, Port Elizabeth, East London and Cape Town.

The final regulations will allow many millions of people to return to work – under strict health guidelines – but some key sectors will remain closed. Tobacco and vaping products remain banned, except for export, while alcohol can be purchased only between 9am and 5pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

Read the full final regulations (PDF)

Outdoor exercise is allowed between 6am and 6pm, though public parks and beaches remain closed. Anyone in public must wear a cloth mask or reasonable home-made substitute, including during exercise.

Places that may not open include gyms and fitness centres; sports grounds, fields and public swimming pools (except for training of professional athletes and professional non-contact sports matches); bazaars; night clubs; casinos; hotels and other forms of paid-for accommodation (except for remaining tourists confined to such facilities, person in quarantine and persons travelling for work purposes); private and public game reserves; conference facilities; bars and restaurants for on-premises consumption of liquor and food; theatres and cinemas; museums; and beaches and public parks.

Businesses with more than 100 employees must, where possible, make provision for minimising the number of employees at the workplace at any given time, through rotation, staggered work hours, shift systems, remote-working arrangements and other measures.

Those employing over 500 people must provide or arrange transport for their employees and consider staggered work arrangements. They should also stagger the return to work of employees to ensure workplace readiness and avoid traffic congestion. Employees must be screened daily for symptoms of Covid-19 and refer those who display symptoms for medical examination.

All employees who are able to work from home must continue to do so.

National borders remain mostly closed, except for the transport of fuel, cargo and goods and a few other exceptions.

No evictions are permitted under level 3, unless a court orders otherwise.

All gatherings are prohibited, except for faith-based institutions, where there’s a limit of 50 people. Sports are allowed, provided they’re not contact sports. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media