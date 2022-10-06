Liquid buys capacity on Google’s Equiano cable

Liquid Dataport, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies (formerly Liquid Telecom Group), has acquired a pair of fibre cables on Equiano, the new, Google-owned subsea cable connecting South Africa and Europe along Africa’s west coast.

It said the cables give Liquid access to bandwidth of 12Tbit/s on the new Internet cable, which will be ready for commercial service by the end of the year.

“The additional capacity augments Liquid Dataport’s existing pan-African fibre network, global satellite connectivity and subsea cable backbone,” the company said, adding that it expects the cable will lead to a reduction in Internet prices and an improvement of quality of Internet connections in South Africa and other markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Equiano subsea cable has landing stations in Sesimbra (Portugal), Lomé (Togo), Lagos (Nigeria), Swakopmund (Namibia), St Helena island and Melkbosstrand (South Africa).

The Equiano cable system will be available in all Africa Data Centres’ facilities and give Liquid Dataport’s customers access to vast amounts of capacity at a reduced price, the company added. (Africa Data Centres is also a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies.)

“Liquid Dataport plans to interconnect the Equiano landing stations to its East-West network across Africa, strengthening further its global IP route between Asia, Africa and the US, it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

