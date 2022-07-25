As it happened | Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on energy crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday evening about the energy supply crisis in South Africa and government’s plans to address the problem.

The address came after weeks of the worst-ever load shedding in South Africa’s history, caused by the combination of Eskom’s ageing and deteriorating power-generation fleet and an unlawful strike by employees.

Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures, leaked before to address, to “open the floodgates for private investment in new generation capacity” to end load shedding.

Watch Ramphosa's address above.