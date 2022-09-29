Load shedding schedule: another weekend of power cuts ahead

Eskom will cut the power rotationally again this weekend. The state-owned utility, which is struggling with broken coal-fired power stations, said it will impose stage-3 power cuts on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead of the weekend, Eskom will continue with stage-4 cuts on Friday, moving down one stage at 5am on Saturday.

Eskom moved South Africa to stage-4 daytime load shedding on Thursday, from stage 3 before, after a diesel-supply ship was unable to berth on the Cape south coast due to stormy seas. The utility is reliant on its diesel-burning open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to minimise the stages of load shedding.

“Diesel deliveries have started at PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay, with the vessel having berthed this morning. Transferring the fuel to the Gourikwa and Ankerlig OCGTs will take place throughout the weekend to replenish by Monday,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Eskom will also use the weekend to replenish the dam levels at the pumped-storage schemes, which have been utilised extensively to complement generation capacity.”

It said the first unit at the Camden power station will return to service over the weekend. This is after the entire plant had to be taken offline due a water quality issue. The remaining units should return to service over the next 10 days.

“In addition to all eight Camden power station units that were taken offline due to de-mineralised water contamination last night as a result of the incorrect valve being opened, a generating unit at Kriel power station was also taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media