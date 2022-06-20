Long-serving Vodacom director David Brown passes away

Vodacom Group said on Monday that one of its longest-serving directors, David Brown, passed away at the weekend.

Brown, a former CEO of Impala Platinum, was an independent non-executive on the Vodacom board. He died on Sunday.

Brown is a well-known figure in the mining industry. He was most recently chairman of Northam Platinum and served as CEO of Impala Platinum between 1999 and 2012, Miningmx reported. He was 59 and died from a heart attack, Miningmx said, citing industry sources.

“Over a period of more than 10 years, David made a significant contribution to the board having served Vodacom with impeccable measure and sound judgment,” Vodacom said in a statement to investors. “His leadership leaves an indelible mark on the Vodacom team and his generous advice and wise counsel will be sorely missed.”

Brown joined the Vodacom board in January 2012 and served as the chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee from July 2013. He was appointed as the lead independent director in July 2020 and was a member of the remuneration committee.

Khumo Shuenyane will assume the role of lead independent director. Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee and become a member of the remuneration committee.

Brown had been expected to retire from the Vodacom board at the group’s AGM on 18 July. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media