Management shake-up at MTN South Africa

MTN Group’s South African subsidiary on Friday made key management appointments it said are meant to help with its strategy of transforming itself from a telecommunications company to a technology firm.

The company has appointed Ernst Fonternel as chief consumer officer and Divyesh Joshi as chief strategy and transformation officer. Both appointments were recruited from internally and are effective 1 October, MTN South Africa said in a statement.

The new executive structure also sees the introduction of two new roles: chief commercial operations officer and chief risk officer. MTN is still recruiting to fill those jobs.

Fonternel, who is moving from his current role of chief digital officer, has been in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years, most of which time has been at MTN — he was also previously chief marketing officer at MTN Zambia and MTN Uganda.

Joshi, meanwhile, has served various leadership roles in MTN South Africa’s finance business, including as acting chief financial officer in 2020.

“These appointments, as well as the recruitment for the new roles, are designed to deliver agile ways of work to simplify cross-functional interfaces, enhancing our focus on key and new revenue streams, and better align commercial and support functions, and focused sales and distribution structures,” said MTN South Africa Charles Molapisi in the statement. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

Get the latest South African tech news